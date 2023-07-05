Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.34. 6,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 22,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.