Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.82. 379,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,268. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

