Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,250,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Under Armour by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,194,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,371,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Trading Down 2.5 %

Under Armour stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.