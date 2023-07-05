Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $36.86 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.73. 33,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,475. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.