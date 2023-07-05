Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,868 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.41. 16,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $99.08.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.