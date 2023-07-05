Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) & Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Head to Head Contrast

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Materials and Knife River’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.41 billion 1.80 $275.94 million $2.28 16.01 Knife River $2.53 billion 0.97 $116.22 million N/A N/A

Summit Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Knife River.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 4 6 0 2.60 Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Materials and Knife River, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Summit Materials currently has a consensus price target of $34.36, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Knife River has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.51%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knife River is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 11.36% 8.28% 3.84% Knife River N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Summit Materials beats Knife River on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It serves the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

