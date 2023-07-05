Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.54% of Sun Communities worth $95,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 66.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 78,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 63.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 171,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 66,506 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $2,031,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $130.70. 51,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.09. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

