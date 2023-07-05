SunCar Technology Group (SDA) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) is one of 692 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -133.67 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.45 billion $32.16 million 4.03

SunCar Technology Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 588 864 15 2.49

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SunCar Technology Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 56.74%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Summary

SunCar Technology Group peers beat SunCar Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The Insurance Intermediation Business segment provides traditional auto insurance renewal services and new energy vehicles insurance services. The Automotive After-Sales Business provides after-sales services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types. The Technology Business segment provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. SunCar Technology Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.