Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Trading Up 5.1%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 10,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 181,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Surge Battery Metals Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.