Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 260,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,585,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Trading Down 1.2 %

Surmodics stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

