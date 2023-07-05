SushiSwap Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $155.93 million and $22.01 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,256,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,710,383 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

