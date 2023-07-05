Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.50

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.50 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.99). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 624,978 shares.

The company has a market cap of £188.08 million, a P/E ratio of 386.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 11.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.32.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

