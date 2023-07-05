Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CMI traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.92. 277,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.52 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

