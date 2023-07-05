Syntal Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.75. 2,344,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

