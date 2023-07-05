Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy accounts for about 7.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of HighPeak Energy worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

HPK traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 114,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

HighPeak Energy Profile

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.