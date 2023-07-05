Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,063 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

