Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 851,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,074. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

