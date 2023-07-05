Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,861,000 after purchasing an additional 299,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,500,000 after buying an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 960,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

