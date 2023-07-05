Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases 15,757 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 825,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 915,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

KRP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 111,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,158. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $19.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

