Syntal Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Up 1.0 %

AMGN traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.27. 753,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,368. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.