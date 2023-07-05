Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.14. 1,728,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,688. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

