Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,539 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after buying an additional 249,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,068. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.