Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ACLS traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.80. The company had a trading volume of 191,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $186.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.