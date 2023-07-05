T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 110,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,268. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

