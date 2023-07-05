Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lowered by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,895 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Target were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

