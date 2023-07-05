Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 35,738 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,374,840.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,248.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 35,738 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,374,840.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,248.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 799,046 shares of company stock valued at $34,945,038. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

