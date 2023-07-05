TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBC. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in TC Bancshares by 108.1% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBC remained flat at $14.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

TC Bancshares Announces Dividend

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

