TD Securities Lowers Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.72.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.80. 188,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$15.13.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.