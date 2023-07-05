TD Securities Trims Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 114,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.29 and a beta of 0.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.02 and a one year high of C$17.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.42.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
