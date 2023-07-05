TD Securities Trims PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Target Price to C$6.00

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRV.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.30. 80,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

