Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in June

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 327,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,239.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Temenos stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

About Temenos

See Also

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

