Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Short Interest Update

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 294,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tempo Automation Price Performance
TMPO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 98,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,947. Tempo Automation has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.
Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Tempo Automation will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tempo Automation
Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.
