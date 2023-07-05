Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Short Interest Update

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 294,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tempo Automation Price Performance

TMPO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 98,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,947. Tempo Automation has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Tempo Automation will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempo Automation

About Tempo Automation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMPO. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tempo Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

