Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.01

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.01 and last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 342013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Terex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 35.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $4,520,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

