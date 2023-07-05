Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $282.06. 16,933,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,501,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $893.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.