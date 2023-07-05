Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.10. 54,079,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,839,922. The stock has a market cap of $884.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.54 and a 200 day moving average of $184.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

