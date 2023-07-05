Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $27.92. 25,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 29,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

