The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $105,838,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,617,000 after buying an additional 1,983,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

