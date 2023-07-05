The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 718,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after buying an additional 894,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.7 %
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.