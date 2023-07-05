The Detroit Legal News Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Detroit Legal News Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTRL opened at $341.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.38. Detroit Legal News has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $399.99.

About Detroit Legal News

The Detroit Legal News Company engages in printing and publishing business. The company, through its division, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal and real estate newspapers; and Inland Press provides commercial printing services in Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was founded in 1895 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

