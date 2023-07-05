The Detroit Legal News Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.
Detroit Legal News Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DTRL opened at $341.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.38. Detroit Legal News has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $399.99.
About Detroit Legal News
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Detroit Legal News
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.