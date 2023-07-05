The Graph Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $90.18 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,694,729,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,069,062,534 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

