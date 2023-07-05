The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,571. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.07. 511,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,874. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

