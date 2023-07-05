The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Insider Sells A$707,420.00 in Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Free Report) insider Sue van der Merwe sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.05 ($3.37), for a total transaction of A$707,420.00 ($471,613.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 618.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia. The Lottery Corporation Limited(ASX:TLC) operates independently of Tabcorp Holdings Limited as of May 23, 2022.

