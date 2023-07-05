The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 34,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,988. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.