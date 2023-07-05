The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) Short Interest Update

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NFT Gaming Price Performance

NFTG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 41,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82. NFT Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

About NFT Gaming

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc develops, designs, acquires, and manages games that offer non-fungible tokens. The company develops a digital gaming platform, which provides the company's proprietary games, as well as games developed and published by third parties under the Gaxos name. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

