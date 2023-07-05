The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) Short Interest Update

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NFT Gaming Price Performance
NFTG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 41,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82. NFT Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.15.
About NFT Gaming
