The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 841.43 ($10.68).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.84) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.44) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 913.60 ($11.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 855.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 797.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4,589.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 641.40 ($8.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 928.60 ($11.79).

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The Sage Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 6.55 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

(Free Report

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.