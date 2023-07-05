The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Short Interest Update

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 268,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,529. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $742.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

