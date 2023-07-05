The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Timken Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:TKR traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 522,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,780. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. Timken has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 23.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

