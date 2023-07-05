The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 981,384 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $5,378,790 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

