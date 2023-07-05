Theta Fuel Price Up 7.2% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $233.58 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,198,078,494 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

