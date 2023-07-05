Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.30 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.68 ($0.25). Approximately 17,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 21,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.25).

Third Point Investors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.76.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

